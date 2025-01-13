Angie Wilson’s Newly Released "Sophia’s Garden" is a Heartwarming and Poignant Story of Love, Friendship, and Hope in the Face of Life’s Greatest Challenges
“Sophia’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angie Wilson offers a touching narrative that explores the journey of a young girl navigating terminal illness with grace, humor, and a unique bond with her hospice nurse.
Le Grand, IA, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sophia’s Garden”: a tender and beautifully crafted story of resilience, connection, and the enduring power of love. “Sophia’s Garden” is the creation of published author, Angie Wilson, a Midwest family girl and a proud wife, mom, and grandma. She is also a registered nurse who has spent the past twenty-eight years as a hospice nurse. Although her first job in hospice felt temporary, it ended up being her life’s work.
Angie Wilson shares, “Sophia is a young girl who has learned there will be no more treatment for her illness. To know Sophia is to know a girl who is really a tomboy with a splash of girly girl (thanks to her sister), wise beyond her years—an old soul much like her grandparents’ vintage cars. Sophia is a funny girl full of spunk and sass and deep love, and a little girl who is a dog whisperer. She is the baby of the family but also the self-appointed caregiver to her older siblings and classmates. She is told by her family that soon she will go to heaven. She knows that heaven is a wonderful place, but she is struggling with leaving her friends, her family, and her beloved dogs. She also has many questions about heaven but is worried about asking questions for fear of upsetting her loved ones.
"Sophia finds an unlikely friendship with her nurse, and they walk this journey together, laughing, teasing, and crying—all along the way, making sure to have fun and learning from one another. Sophia discovers that there are still beautiful memories to be made, and hope continues, even when there is no longer a cure for an illness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Wilson’s new book is a poignant reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of embracing joy and hope, even in life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Sophia’s Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophia’s Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
