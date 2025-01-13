Holland Raulston Jr.’s New Book, “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts,” is an Inspiring Collection That Draws from the Black Experience in America
Dover, DE, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Holland Raulston Jr., the owner and operator of his own takeout restaurant located in Wilmington, Delaware, has completed his most recent book, “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts”: a collection of thought-provoking reflections drawn from the experiences of Black Americans, offering readers a lens into the emotions and resilience that have shaped generations.
“This book contains words that describe a vast number of feelings, and emotions, dealing with how and why one has to deal with life on life’s terms,” writes Raulston Jr. “This is living life, without a doubt, and at all times. Most of these sayings have originated out of the Black experience in America, in one way or the other, and in one form, or another. These Sayings, Quotes, and Toasts have been, and still are inspiring, moving, and thought evoking in the minds of all who dare to read this ‘Street Bible.’ This book deals with most situations, and circumstances that one might find himself in, or approaching. This ‘Street Bible’ encourages the reader to approach all of life’s situations with a sincere and thoughtful approach. There is no doubt that this book is rooted in stark reality of what life is all about in Black America, or should it be said, a stark reality of a Black person’s life in America. The language of this Book is a torch of light for those who ponder upon what has been said.”
Published by Fulton Books, Holland Raulston Jr.’s book is a blueprint for survival and wisdom in the face of adversity. Through sharing this work, Raulston Jr. hopes to guide readers along the straight and narrow, inviting them to reflect on their own lives, to gain strength from the wisdom of others, and to apply these timeless teachings in their own journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book contains words that describe a vast number of feelings, and emotions, dealing with how and why one has to deal with life on life’s terms,” writes Raulston Jr. “This is living life, without a doubt, and at all times. Most of these sayings have originated out of the Black experience in America, in one way or the other, and in one form, or another. These Sayings, Quotes, and Toasts have been, and still are inspiring, moving, and thought evoking in the minds of all who dare to read this ‘Street Bible.’ This book deals with most situations, and circumstances that one might find himself in, or approaching. This ‘Street Bible’ encourages the reader to approach all of life’s situations with a sincere and thoughtful approach. There is no doubt that this book is rooted in stark reality of what life is all about in Black America, or should it be said, a stark reality of a Black person’s life in America. The language of this Book is a torch of light for those who ponder upon what has been said.”
Published by Fulton Books, Holland Raulston Jr.’s book is a blueprint for survival and wisdom in the face of adversity. Through sharing this work, Raulston Jr. hopes to guide readers along the straight and narrow, inviting them to reflect on their own lives, to gain strength from the wisdom of others, and to apply these timeless teachings in their own journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Street Bible: A Book of Quotes, Sayings, and Toasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories