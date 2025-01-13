Kathleen Aviles’ New Book, "Cruisin' Critter," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Couple on a Cruise Who Need Help Getting the Litterbug Off Their Ship
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Aviles, a passionate educator with over twenty-five years of experience directing and owning a preschool childcare learning center, has completed her most recent book, “Cruisin' Critter”: a charming tale designed to help young readers discover the importance of caring for the planet they live on.
“Jeff and Beverly prepare to take a cruise. The Litterbug is on the move,” writes Aviles. “A lightning-fast jet is sighted offshore. Littered trash is becoming a nuisance on the cruise ship. The Green Team helps with the cleanup. While sailing on the ocean, the Captain locates the jet and rescues the Sustainables. The Green Team join forces with the Sustainables in the quest to capture the Litterbug. Will they catch the infamous critter?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Aviles’ book is the latest in the author’s series about the notorious Litterbug, designed to help excite young readers about sustaining the planet and working towards a clean, green Earth. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Kathleen’s story to life, “Cruisin’ Critter” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the importance of protecting their planet from litter and other pollutants that harm our world.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Cruisin' Critter” at bookstores everywhere, online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Jeff and Beverly prepare to take a cruise. The Litterbug is on the move,” writes Aviles. “A lightning-fast jet is sighted offshore. Littered trash is becoming a nuisance on the cruise ship. The Green Team helps with the cleanup. While sailing on the ocean, the Captain locates the jet and rescues the Sustainables. The Green Team join forces with the Sustainables in the quest to capture the Litterbug. Will they catch the infamous critter?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Aviles’ book is the latest in the author’s series about the notorious Litterbug, designed to help excite young readers about sustaining the planet and working towards a clean, green Earth. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Kathleen’s story to life, “Cruisin’ Critter” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the importance of protecting their planet from litter and other pollutants that harm our world.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Cruisin' Critter” at bookstores everywhere, online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories