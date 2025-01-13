Carrie Paine and Illustrator Monica Fohn’s New Book, "Buff is Overstuffed," is a Charming Story That Follows a Bear Cub on His First Ever Day of School
Neenah, WI, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carrie Paine, a loving mother who holds two master’s degrees, and illustrator Monica Fohn have completed their most recent book, “Buff is Overstuffed”: a heartwarming tale of a bear cub’s first day at school and all the wonderful friends he makes along the way.
“Come and meet Buff, a very large bear cub that is four years old but eight years big,” writes Paine. “Buff is a very kind bear, and he is filled with love and kindness. Some say he is overstuffed. Buff goes to school for the first time and is very excited about meeting new friends. Some of the new friends he comes across are Penelope Possum, Terrence the Turtle, Timothy Toad, and many more. Buff must have looked very strange to the other creatures and maybe even a little bit scary. Buff is told by his mother things will be okay, but how, when, and who? Buff and the other friends learn one of the most important lessons in life, and that is the golden rule.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carrie Paine’s book is an adorable story that’s sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Buff’s adventures with his new schoolmates. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Monica Fohn, “Buff is Overstuffed” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Buff is Overstuffed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
