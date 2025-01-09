Blades Direct Reviews and Bladesdirect.net now offers Perma-Edge
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of diamond blade", saws, and saw blades as well as all tools for masonry and hardscaping, is pleased to announce that they now offer Perma-Edge.
Aventura, FL, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Perma Paver Edging is over 700% more flexible and over 40% more permeable than ordinary concrete. It creates a long lasting edge that will float and flex with your sub-base. This newer technology will make all other paver edging obsolete. Perma Paver Edging stays under the soil, grass or mulch grade. That means no more visible heaved spikes or hideous plastic edging.
• Creates a long lasting edge that will float and flex with your base and not work independently
• Very quick and easy to install , typically cutting edging install time down by 90%
• Stays under the soil/mulch grade. No more hideous edging visible
• Combats the freeze/thaw cycles in cold climates
• Won't deteriorate in moist/humid conditions in warm climates
• Keeps your project secured beyond warranty terms. Happy clients and continued referrals
• Comparable in pricing to most brand name plastic edging with spikes.
By installing new or replacing old edging with Perma Paver Edging - you can offer your clients a better product with peace of mind that you are installing a superior product that will out perform traditional installations that typically fail. Upgrade your paver installations by removing the previously installed edging that has failed utilizing spikes (in northern states) or ordinary concrete (in southern states); make all base or bedding repairs; repair all paver edge failures then mix and install Perma Paver Edging (see installation instructions). Fine grade using soil (turf), mulch or stone and your done! You will find that our revolutionary product is much quicker, longer lasting and more profitable.
Why Use Perma Paver Edging in Freezing Thaw Climates
• Perma Paver Edging is designed to float and flex with the sub base and not work independently like standard edging and spikes.
• A proprietary blend of additives creates a permeable edge that is designed to let water and moisture flow through and not bust in freezing conditions.
• Perma Paver Edging reduces the chance of separation if cracking occurs (using a special blend of poly fibers)
• Non-porous aggregates help alleviate any moisture contained in the edge.
Why Use Perma Paver Edging in Warm Clinmates
• Standard concrete rapidly breaks down by moisture held within the edging from humidity, rain and constant exposure to water from irrigation systems.
• Perma Paver Edging is formulated to eliminate rapid break-down from the extreme heat and humidity often found in southern applications.
• Perma Paver Edging is much more permeable than standard concrete, allowing the moisture to quickly escape; preventing breakdown from moisture found in a concrete edge that absorbs and holds water like a sponge with limestone aggregates.
• Perma Paver Edging gives contractors the upper hand to offer their clients a paver edging that is specifically designed for pavers; not a bag of concrete.
For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net/ or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.
Contact
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
