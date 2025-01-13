K. Arthur’s New Book, “Season 4: A Mack McKyer Sports Story,” Follows a High School Senior Who Must Navigate Both His Personal Life and the Pressures of Varsity Football
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K. Arthur, a loving husband and father of four who holds a BA from Milligan College and a MDiv from Vanderbilt University, has completed his most recent book, “Season 4: A Mack McKyer Sports Story”: a compelling novel that follows Mack McKyer, a high school senior who is eager to return to the football field, only to discover his senior year might be one of the hardest challenges he’s ever faced.
Raised in Seattle, Washington, author K. Arthur played varsity sports in high school and at two small NAIA-affiliated colleges. He has also lived and worked in a variety of other places, including Oregon, Nova Scotia, Indiana, Colorado, Missouri, and Kentucky. Vocationally, the author has been and is predominantly a professional educator, chaplain, minister, and writer. On a volunteer level, he has been both a basketball and baseball coach. Currently, K. lives with his wife and one son in Lexington, Kentucky.
“The senior year of high school seems like the best of times for some,” writes Arthur. “And from the outside looking in, popular star athlete Francis ‘Mack’ McKyer appears to have it made. Appearances can be deceiving.
“In season 4 of this series, Mack returns to the football field at the start of his senior year. Or at least he would like to. His teammates and coaches sure want him there, hoping he’ll lead them back to another Metro Championship game. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as just showing up. Disciplinary measures from the past haunt him. Circumstances off and on the field undermine the best of intentions. In fact, it’s beginning to look like this best of all possible senior years might just blow up in his face.
“High school politics, inflated egos, a hostile school vice principal, and the breaks of the game all add up to unexpected challenges for Mack and his friends, old and new. At times he is ready to give up, leave school, and get on with his life—whatever that may mean.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. Arthur’s book is the fourth entry in the author’s “Season” series of sports-themed novels, and will transport readers as they follow Mack’s journey to find his place and have the senior year that he always dreamed he could have. But will the loyalty and quick thinking of those closest to Mack, plus his personal courage and determination, be enough to alter what seems the inevitable cost?
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Season 4: A Mac McKyer Sports Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
