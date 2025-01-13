Author Michael J. Mellion’s New Book, "Breaking the Vault," is a Poignant Exploration of the Author’s Life, as Told Through a Collection of Photographs and Poetry
Recent release “Breaking the Vault” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael J. Mellion is a heartfelt and inspiring collection of poems and photographs that explore the author’s life journey, reflecting on his struggle with a brain tumor and his renewed appreciation for life that came about from his experiences.
Naples, FL, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Mellion, a loving husband and father of three who currently serves as the president of StoneBay Insurance Group, has completed his new book, “Breaking the Vault”: a unique blend of poetic reflection and photographs that takes readers through the author’s life, offering his personal outlook on his past and present experiences, struggles, and triumphs, as well as the world around him.
In July of 2008, author Michael J. Mellion underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor at Johns Hopkins Hospital. His fight back and renewed appreciation for family, relationships, and life power a unique insight to what yesterday, today, and tomorrow present to the astute observer looking out and within.
In order to share this insight, Michael began exploring a unique genre of writing pieces to match photos. Combining these two mediums together, the author shares his work in “Breaking the Vault,” which invites readers from all backgrounds to reflect on the moments that make life meaningful.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael J. Mellion’s enlightening series promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the profound connection between art and healing, both physically and emotionally. With each entry, Mellion hopes that “Breaking the Vault” will give readers the freedom to explore both the visual and written elements, creating an experience that resonates on multiple levels.
A percentage of profits from “Breaking the Vault” will be donated to the Southwest Florida Parkinson Association.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Breaking the Vault” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
