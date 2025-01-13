Author Michael J. Mellion’s New Book, "Breaking the Vault," is a Poignant Exploration of the Author’s Life, as Told Through a Collection of Photographs and Poetry

Recent release “Breaking the Vault” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael J. Mellion is a heartfelt and inspiring collection of poems and photographs that explore the author’s life journey, reflecting on his struggle with a brain tumor and his renewed appreciation for life that came about from his experiences.