Author Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s New Book, “MAC 11 Bravo,” is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Into the Jungle of Colombia to Confront the Drug War
Recent release “MAC 11 Bravo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave “MAC” McCaskill is a gripping story of bravery and sacrifice that follows Dave “MAC” McArthur, who enlists in the US Army shortly after 9/11. But when most of his platoon is deployed to Afghanistan, he finds himself dispatched to South America, where he’ll be tasked with facing the local drug war.
Goodyear, AZ, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave “MAC” McCaskill, a veteran of the US Army who served eight years in the infantry before transitioning to a sixteen-year career as an Air Battle Manager, has completed his new book, “MAC 11 Bravo”: a captivating tale set against the backdrop of the Colombian jungle that follows infantryman Dave “MAC” McArthur as he find himself fighting on the frontlines of the literal war on drugs.
“In ‘MAC 11 Bravo,’ the prequel to ‘Wounded Bird,’ readers are plunged into a high-stakes world where every decision carries life-altering consequences,” writes McCaskill.
“Dave ‘MAC’ McArthur stands at a crossroads after high school, torn between the allure of a collegiate sports career or the patriotic call to serve his country shortly after 9/11. Joined by his loyal childhood friend, Tony, MAC chooses the path of duty and honor, enlisting in the US Army Infantry. Stationed in the breathtaking surroundings of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, MAC’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the captivating Miss Missouri. However, the tranquility is short-lived as the 25th Army Infantry Division issues orders that will change everything. While most of the platoon is deployed to Afghanistan to combat terrorism, MAC and a select squad are dispatched to South America on a mission to confront the drug war. But the mission takes an unexpected turn deep in the unforgiving jungles of Colombia.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s enthralling tale is a spellbinding story of courage and sacrifice as MAC navigates through the challenges of high school, football, Ranger training, combat, and relationships. Inspired by true events from the author’s life, “MAC 11 Bravo” is sure to captivate readers, revealing a stirring journey of adventure, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of brotherhood.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “MAC 11 Bravo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
