Author Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s New Book, “MAC 11 Bravo,” is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Into the Jungle of Colombia to Confront the Drug War

Recent release “MAC 11 Bravo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave “MAC” McCaskill is a gripping story of bravery and sacrifice that follows Dave “MAC” McArthur, who enlists in the US Army shortly after 9/11. But when most of his platoon is deployed to Afghanistan, he finds himself dispatched to South America, where he’ll be tasked with facing the local drug war.