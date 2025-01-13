Author Megan Lynne’s New Book, “Strength from Above: The Chronicles of My Pain into Power,” is a Collection of Faith-Based Poetry That Inspires Hope
Recent release “Strength from Above: The Chronicles of My Pain into Power” from Covenant Books author Megan Lynne is a thoughtful and reflective poetry written from a Christian perspective of life.
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Megan Lynne, who found her love for writing at a young age, has completed her new book, “Strength from Above: The Chronicles of My Pain into Power”: an encouraging and faith-affirming collection of poetry that deals with loss, hardship, family issues, childhood memories, and hope.
Inspiration for her poetry often comes from her personal experiences and nature. She is a mother of three and married to her high school sweetheart. She is attending Full Sail University and pursuing her bachelor’s in creative writing. When not writing poetry, she enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, and anything outdoors.
Author Megan Lynne shares, “Many times, throughout our lives, we suffer a loss that makes us look back and reflect. Sometimes we regret not taking enough pictures or making enough memories.”
She continues, “No matter what we go through, no matter the trials we face, God is big enough to bring us through. Essentially, we can find our strength from above.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Megan Lynne’s new book features poems including “Papaw,” “Such Times as These,” “The Mask upon Her Face,” “The Simple Life I Seek,” “A Shadow of Myself,” “Stuck from the Past,” “No Matter the Circumstance,” and many more.
Readers can purchase “Strength from Above: The Chronicles of My Pain into Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
