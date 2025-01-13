Author Ryan O'Connell’s New Book, "My Mental Revival," Provides Readers with a Path to Live Free from Mental and Emotional Abuse, Drawn from a Christian Perspective
Recent release “My Mental Revival: Understanding and Receiving Freedom from Mental and Emotional Abuse from a Christian Worldview” from Covenant Books author Ryan O'Connell is an empowering guide to help readers heal from the mental abuse they have faced through leaning into a strong relationship with the Lord.
Danville, IL, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan O'Connell, who has founded a business by the name of My Mental Revival, has completed his new book, “My Mental Revival: Understanding and Receiving Freedom from Mental and Emotional Abuse from a Christian Worldview”: an inspiring read aimed at helping others break free from the oppression of mental and emotional abuse from a Christ-based perspective.
As a survivor of mental and emotional abuse, author Ryan O’Connell believes that there is always a purpose in the pain. That is why he began writing “My Mental Revival.” As he processed through his healing, he felt strongly that God would use this for His glory. While his story of healing may not be fully complete as of yet, Ryan believes that God’s goodness will follow those who genuinely seek Him, and the hopes of writing this book are that you too will experience your own mental revival.
“The truths found within this book are intended to help abuse victims get their lives back and begin to live with freedom and purpose,” writes O’Connell. “For all those that have been victims of mental and emotional abuse, I am sincerely sorry for your pain. It is not fair what was done to you or how you were treated, but know this: You still have value, and you are greatly loved. I believe in you, and I know that there is something better out there for you. If you are ready, fasten your seat belt because you are getting ready to launch out into an awesome adventure in which you will see the old you seemingly be resurrected, you will experience joy and peace in your life once again, and you will know freedom from your current torment. It will not be easy to hear some of the truths this book has to offer, and some of them may leave you angry and furious. We will discuss how to handle those emotions of anger and frustration in a later chapter, but for now, let’s simply take the next step in our healing journey. What is the next step? —understanding what just happened to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ryan O'Connell’s new book will allow readers to recognize the patterns of abuse in their lives and learn how to break from them in order to end the cycle and take back control of their lives. By sharing his own experiences, Ryan hopes to lift up readers and help them to discover the freedom and salvation available to those willing to put in the work and place their trust in the Lord for deliverance.
Readers can purchase “My Mental Revival: Understanding and Receiving Freedom from Mental and Emotional Abuse from a Christian Worldview” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
