Author Don Anderson’s New Book, "A Notable Woman," Brings to Life the Story of a Biblical Heroine, Offering a Fresh Perspective on Faith, Strength, and Wisdom

Recent release “A Notable Woman” from Covenant Books author Don Anderson delves into the captivating story of an unnamed but extraordinary woman from the Bible, featured in 2 Kings 4:8 and 8:1. Fascinated by her strength, wisdom, and audacity, Anderson uncovers the layers of her life and challenges, offering readers a deeper understanding of her significance.