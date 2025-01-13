Author Don Anderson’s New Book, "A Notable Woman," Brings to Life the Story of a Biblical Heroine, Offering a Fresh Perspective on Faith, Strength, and Wisdom
Recent release “A Notable Woman” from Covenant Books author Don Anderson delves into the captivating story of an unnamed but extraordinary woman from the Bible, featured in 2 Kings 4:8 and 8:1. Fascinated by her strength, wisdom, and audacity, Anderson uncovers the layers of her life and challenges, offering readers a deeper understanding of her significance.
Redmond, OR, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Don Anderson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a veteran of the US Air Force who is currently very active in his local church, has completed his new book, “A Notable Woman”: a thought-provoking exploration of an often-overlooked biblical figure from 2 Kings 4:8 and 8:1 that sheds a modern light on her courage, wisdom, and the enduring impact of her actions.
“In 2 Kings 4:8 and continuing in 8:1, there is a story about a very special woman, a ‘notable woman’ who fascinated me to the point that I felt driven to tell her story,” shares Anderson.
“Her story was, for me, extremely different and more intriguing than any of the other famous stories in the Bible. Having been on temporary duty in the Middle East for a while and having become somewhat familiar with the culture there made her actions and attitude stand out even more. Among the issues I found intriguing about her were that she was not Hebrew, a noble, a war hero, and the ancestor of any other significant person in the Bible; she was a hero in her own right. She never showed any signs that she could be intimidated and only in one instance showed that she had any weakness at all when she cried out, ‘No, my lord. Man of god, do not lie to your maidservant!’ (NKJV), revealing a deep hurt that she alone carried. She was simply a very special person in her own right, who, along with the actions of a prophet of god, was brought into the pages of history.
“The more I read her story, the more I was able to see between the lines and see the panorama of her life and trials. She was special and had an indominable personality; she was strong and wise at the same time. She was bold and, accounting for the times and the culture, audacious. Her story was well worth telling, and I am honored to do so.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Anderson’s new book highlights the courage and faith of a woman who, though often overlooked, was a true hero in her own right. Through his careful examination of her story, Anderson reveals how this often Biblical figure exemplifies strong Christian values that readers can aspire to every single day, no matter the challenges they may face.
Readers can purchase “A Notable Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
