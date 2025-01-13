Author Jen Dearing’s New Book, "Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story," is a Magical Journey That Teaches Readers the Power of Friendship and Positive Thinking

Recent release “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” from Page Publishing author Jen Dearing invites young readers into a magical garden where best friends Cher and Dipity set off on a whimsical adventure. Perfect for bedtime, this charming story aims to make children feel loved and connected to the world around them, offering a gentle reminder of the beauty of companionship and optimism.