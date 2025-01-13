Author Jen Dearing’s New Book, "Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story," is a Magical Journey That Teaches Readers the Power of Friendship and Positive Thinking
Recent release “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” from Page Publishing author Jen Dearing invites young readers into a magical garden where best friends Cher and Dipity set off on a whimsical adventure. Perfect for bedtime, this charming story aims to make children feel loved and connected to the world around them, offering a gentle reminder of the beauty of companionship and optimism.
Palmetto, FL, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jen Dearing, who lives with her head in the clouds and her hands in the dirt, has completed her new book, “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story”: a delightful tale that offers a magical journey into a garden where two best friends, Cher and Dipity, learn valuable lessons while experiencing a world of wonder and imagination.
“Come and spend some magical time in the garden with two best friends Cher & Dipity as they learn the power of friendship and positive thinking,” writes Dearing. “A perfect good night story for your special little being to make them feel loved and connected to the world around them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jen Dearing’s riveting tale presents a gentle and loving story that promotes emotional well-being and positive values. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Claire Calvino, a new mom who sells her plant focused art through her business, In Love and Daisies, “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, providing them with comforting messages that resonate long after the last page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Come and spend some magical time in the garden with two best friends Cher & Dipity as they learn the power of friendship and positive thinking,” writes Dearing. “A perfect good night story for your special little being to make them feel loved and connected to the world around them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jen Dearing’s riveting tale presents a gentle and loving story that promotes emotional well-being and positive values. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Claire Calvino, a new mom who sells her plant focused art through her business, In Love and Daisies, “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, providing them with comforting messages that resonate long after the last page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cher & Dipity: A Garden Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories