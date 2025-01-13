Author Dave Anderson’s New Book, “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring,” Follows a Group of Friends Who Learn All About Positive Virtues from Special Woodland Creatures
Recent release “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring” from Page Publishing author Dave Anderson is a poignant and adorable story that centers around a group of children who, while playing in the Rainbow Forest, discover a group of animals that each embody a positive virtue. By exploring and playing with these animals, the children soon discover how to incorporate these virtues into their everyday lives.
Reddick, FL, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave Anderson, a retired sheriff and a proud veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring”: a charming tale set in the magical Rainbow Forest that follows a group of young children who encounter all sorts of new animal friends who each exemplify positive virtues such as kindness and courage.
In “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring,” readers are invited to explore the vibrant world of Rainbow Forest, a place where wisdom and wonder intertwine. With each turn of the page, readers are introduced to a group of extraordinary animals, each embodying a virtue that children can aspire to. Through meeting Remy the Wise Rabbit, Sammy the Brave Squirrel, Bella the Caring Bear, readers will learn that true strength lies in embracing one’s unique qualities, and that kindness, curiosity, and courage come in many forms.
With his rich background as a retired sheriff and US Army veteran, Dave Anderson crafts a narrative that not only entertains but also imparts valuable life lessons. His experience in nurturing the growth of young minds shines through on every page, encouraging children to believe in themselves and their ability to make a positive impact on the world.
Published by Page Publishing, Dave Anderson’s inspiring tale is more than just a story; it’s a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. As children follow Lily’s path to finding her place among her new friends, they too will see that their individuality is a gift to be celebrated. With each turn of the page, Dave Anderson’s vision of instilling goodness in children comes to life, inspiring them to be productive, positive, and confident in their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring,” readers are invited to explore the vibrant world of Rainbow Forest, a place where wisdom and wonder intertwine. With each turn of the page, readers are introduced to a group of extraordinary animals, each embodying a virtue that children can aspire to. Through meeting Remy the Wise Rabbit, Sammy the Brave Squirrel, Bella the Caring Bear, readers will learn that true strength lies in embracing one’s unique qualities, and that kindness, curiosity, and courage come in many forms.
With his rich background as a retired sheriff and US Army veteran, Dave Anderson crafts a narrative that not only entertains but also imparts valuable life lessons. His experience in nurturing the growth of young minds shines through on every page, encouraging children to believe in themselves and their ability to make a positive impact on the world.
Published by Page Publishing, Dave Anderson’s inspiring tale is more than just a story; it’s a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. As children follow Lily’s path to finding her place among her new friends, they too will see that their individuality is a gift to be celebrated. With each turn of the page, Dave Anderson’s vision of instilling goodness in children comes to life, inspiring them to be productive, positive, and confident in their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Be Wise, Be Brave, Be Caring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories