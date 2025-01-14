R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “ANGER MANAGEMENT” is an Empowering Guide to Understanding and Utilizing Anger Constructively
“ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Lance Parker, Ph.D. is an insightful exploration of anger as a purposeful and positive emotion. The book provides readers with practical tools to harness anger and transform it into a powerful force for self-improvement and effective problem-solving.
Wichita, KS, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage”: a practical guide to rethinking the role of anger in our lives. “ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage” is the creation of published author, R. Lance Parker, Ph.D., a dedicated husband, father, and licensed psychologist in Wichita, Kansas. Dr. Parker served in the United States Navy for eight years, began his study of psychology in 1989, earned a bachelor’s in 1991, a master’s in 1995, a doctorate in 1998, and was licensed in 1999.
Dr. Parker shares, “Over the last twenty-five years of teaching anger management, Dr. Parker has pioneered a unique approach—anger is good. This is an undeniable truth no matter your belief system. Either God made you in his likeness and he declared his creation good, or the evolutionary process naturally selects those species with the capacity for anger. Either way, we have the capacity to feel anger for a purpose, so the logical extension of this truth is that our challenge is not to shut it down but to understand the purpose of anger and how to use it advantageously to improve our lives. When we try to not be angry, the problems simply become worse.
"In this book, Dr. Parker teaches everyone the purpose of anger and how to harness its power. You will learn a step-by-step flow of relationships and how your mind works from mental perception to primary emotions to anger. Dr. Parker shows you how to use your anger to make effective changes within you. This will be at multiple levels from your thinking to primary emotions to self-care. Finally, he gives you a powerful step-by-step model for you to process situations through so you transform from an angry, bitter person into a powerful, engaging, determined, influential, and compassionate problem solver.
"Dr. Parker’s techniques are for everyone. This book can help you manage your anger, be a better communicator, establish boundaries, be assertive, and better understand your family and friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.’s new book is a transformative resource for anyone seeking to improve their emotional intelligence and leverage anger as a force for good.
Consumers can purchase “ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
