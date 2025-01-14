R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “ANGER MANAGEMENT” is an Empowering Guide to Understanding and Utilizing Anger Constructively

“ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Lance Parker, Ph.D. is an insightful exploration of anger as a purposeful and positive emotion. The book provides readers with practical tools to harness anger and transform it into a powerful force for self-improvement and effective problem-solving.