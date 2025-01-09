Blue Star Auto Salon Joins STEK USA’s Prestigious Black Label Installer Program
Everett, WA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blue Star Auto Salon, a premier automotive detailing and protection service provider, is proud to announce its acceptance into the exclusive STEK USA Black Label Installer Program. This achievement recognizes Blue Star Auto Salon as a leader in the automotive protection industry, and it is celebrated for its exceptional customer service, superior craftsmanship, and top-tier installations.
STEK USA’s Black Label Installers represent the pinnacle of quality and trust within the STEK network. These elite professionals are distinguished by their rigorous qualifications, advanced expertise, and commitment to delivering world-class experiences for clients and their vehicles. As a Black Label Installer, Blue Star Auto Salon offers unparalleled peace of mind, ensuring every service—from paint protection film to ceramic coatings—is executed with precision and care.
“Joining the STEK Black Label Installer Program is a testament to our dedication to excellence,” said Stephen Trapp, CEO Blue Star Auto Salon. “Our team is thrilled to uphold the high standards this program represents and provide our clients with the highest level of service and protection for their vehicles.”
Their extensive training and proven track record in all STEK services set Black Label Installers apart. They operate under secure and well-structured business practices, with comprehensive insurance for any caliber vehicle. From luxury cars to rugged trucks and SUVs, Blue Star Auto Salon delivers the passion and results that car owners and enthusiasts trust.
Located in Everett, WA, Blue Star Auto Salon invites the community to experience the unmatched quality and expertise of being a STEK Black Label Installer. Protect your investment and elevate your vehicle care with a tailored, world-class experience.
For more information about Blue Star Auto Salon’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit bluestarautosalon.com or call 206-380-4340.
About STEK USA
STEK USA is a leading innovator in automotive protection solutions, offering cutting-edge products such as paint protection films, window films, and ceramic coatings. The Black Label Installer Program represents the best in the industry, ensuring clients receive exceptional results and peace of mind through a network of highly qualified professionals.
About Blue Star Auto Salon
Blue Star Auto Salon, a premier automotive detailing and protection service provider, is the only STEK USA Black Label Installer in Snohomish County. This achievement recognizes Blue Star Auto Salon as a leader in the automotive protection industry, and it is celebrated for its exceptional customer service, superior craftsmanship, and top-tier installations. Conveniently located in Everett, WA, by Paine Field, they provide myriad services to keep your vehicles looking good for years to come.
Contact
