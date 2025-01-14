Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Boat & RV Storage Facility
Jacksonville, FL, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Coastal Boat & RV Storage, located in Brunswick, GA. This lease-up boat & RV facility included +/- 5.26- acres with 115 parking spaces, 16 fully enclosed parking bays, and 2 retail office spaces. The facility is positioned strategically in proximity to some of south Georgia’s heavy recreational areas and elite communities. Ryan Haney, of Coastal Storage Group represented the Seller in this transaction and closed on December 20, 2024.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For more information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556 or Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
