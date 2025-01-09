White Wings Rescue Provides Haven for Historic Columbia Falls Cat Colony, Preserving Three Decades of Community Care
White Wings Rescue and community advocate Jennifer Hallowes partnered to save a historic 21-cat colony from Columbia Falls' River's Edge Park. Through innovative collaboration, Hallowes led a successful trapping operation while White Wings Rescue provided expert guidance and a free-roam shelter facility in Ronan, MT. The project's fundraising website raised $2,600 in eight days, demonstrating how rescue organizations and communities can work together effectively.
Columbia Falls, MT, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an extraordinary demonstration of compassionate rescue work, White Wings Rescue, a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has opened its doors to a colony of 21 cats that represents a thirty-year legacy of community care in Columbia Falls, Montana.
For over three decades, The River's Edge Park in Columbia Falls has been an unwitting sanctuary for abandoned cats, with the colony growing to more than 40 cats at its peak. A dedicated homeowner adjacent to the city property became these cats' guardian angel, not only providing food and shelter but also ensuring each cat was spayed or neutered through a methodical trap-neuter-return program across the years. When she ultimately moved away, she took more than 20 cats with her - having tried unsuccessfully for years to find local resources to help with the colony. Despite her best efforts to rescue as many as she could, the remaining cats faced an uncertain future. For two months, local residents rallied together to feed and monitor the cats while searching for a permanent solution. Jennifer Hallowes emerged as a crucial advocate, spending months networking and building relationships with local and state resources until forging a unique partnership with Joyce Nesselhauf at White Wings Rescue.
Through innovative collaboration, Nesselhauf and Hallowes developed a solution
that worked for everyone. While the resources at White Wings Rescue were unable to be allocated to the out-of-town trapping efforts, Nesselhauf provided Hallowes with both the necessary equipment and expert training to execute the rescue. Hallowes, along with a team of volunteers, successfully trapped all 21 remaining cats over the course of five days, making daily 90-minute trips to Ronan to reunite the trapped cats with their colony members. In exchange for White Wings Rescue's unique free-roam shelter facility, Hallowes took on the fundraising component, launching columbiafallscats.org to rally community support. The website proved remarkably successful, raising $2,600 in just eight days - demonstrating how community involvement can transform seemingly impossible situations into achievable goals.
"These cats are a testament to both the challenges of animal abandonment and the power of community compassion," explains Nesselhauf. "Rather than separating them into traditional shelter environments, we're providing them with a specially designed free-roaming space where they can maintain their natural social bonds while safely transitioning to indoor life."
"I just couldn't bear the thought of the cats being out there, and though I too heard all of the same 'nos' from local resources, I knew a solution existed out there somehow. I was willing to negotiate terms to make it mutually beneficial, and Nesselhauf was that out of the box thinker - a true visionary - who is committed to outcomes of success, not just sticking to one way of doing things," Hallowes reflects. "Joyce is in rescue for all of the right reasons."
"This partnership reveals a new model for rescue work," adds Hallowes. "Instead of expecting rescues to shoulder every burden, we've shown how community members can step up and create solutions. When we all work together - rescue organizations providing expertise and facilities, while community members contribute resources and effort - we can achieve what seems impossible."
The City of Columbia Falls supported this resolution, as the cat colony at River's Edge had been a long-standing concern, generating numerous calls to the police department, animal warden, and frequent discussions at city council meetings. This collaborative approach finally offered a humane solution to an issue that had challenged the community for decades.
The colony is currently receiving comprehensive veterinary care at White Wings, including treatment for upper respiratory infections and parasite prevention. The dedicated facility allows the cats to remain together as they gradually acclimate to human presence and indoor living, honoring their decades-long bonds while ensuring their safety and well-being.
"This is more than just a rescue operation," Nesselhauf notes. "It's about respecting these cats' established relationships while giving them a chance at a safer, healthier life. They've survived together outdoors, and now they'll thrive together indoors."
White Wings Rescue is seeking additional community support through their sponsorship program, which allows donors to contribute to specific needs such as medical care, supplies, and ongoing support for the colony's care. All donations are tax-deductible, and sponsors receive documentation of how their contributions are used.
For more information about supporting this innovative colony rescue project, visit columbiafallscats.org or www.whitewingsrescue.org, or contact whitewingsrescue24@gmail.com.
About White Wings Rescue: White Wings Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Ronan, Montana, dedicated to providing innovative and compassionate solutions for cats in need. The organization specializes in creating environment-appropriate spaces that honor the natural behaviors and social bonds of rescued cats while ensuring their safety and well-being. Visit www.whitewingsrescue.org to learn more.
