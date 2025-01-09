White Wings Rescue Provides Haven for Historic Columbia Falls Cat Colony, Preserving Three Decades of Community Care

White Wings Rescue and community advocate Jennifer Hallowes partnered to save a historic 21-cat colony from Columbia Falls' River's Edge Park. Through innovative collaboration, Hallowes led a successful trapping operation while White Wings Rescue provided expert guidance and a free-roam shelter facility in Ronan, MT. The project's fundraising website raised $2,600 in eight days, demonstrating how rescue organizations and communities can work together effectively.