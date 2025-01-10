UK Climate Tech Firm Launches Free Digital Sustainability Masterclasses
UK Tech Firm Launches Free Climate Action Masterclass as Extreme Weather Swings Raises Business Concern
Reading, United Kingdom, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the UK experiences another week of dramatic weather shifts, a UK climate tech company is launching a free masterclass to help businesses tackle their hidden environmental impact.
Digital Carbon Online, which works with organisations including local authorities, national institutions, as well as web agencies and small-to-medium businesses, has developed the educational initiative in response to growing concerns about unusual weather patterns and their link to climate change.
"While we're witnessing these striking weather swings, from unseasonable warmth to sudden cold snaps, businesses are asking what practical steps they can take," says Scott Stonham, CEO of Digital Carbon Online. "What most don't realize is that their websites could be contributing more to climate change than they think - and it's one of the easiest areas to make immediate improvements."
The company's recent analysis of over 80,000 web pages shows that the average website produces between 0.76-1.14g of CO2e per page view - emissions that can be reduced by more than 50% with proper optimisation. To put this in perspective, the internet now produces more carbon emissions than the entire aviation and shipping industries.
The free masterclass, launching next week, will teach consumers and businesses:
- The environmental impact of digital solutions
- How to measure their digital carbon footprint
- Quick wins for reducing website emissions
- Long-term strategies for sustainable digital presence
- How to communicate environmental commitments to customers
"These unusual weather patterns we're experiencing - from daffodils blooming in December to January's dramatic temperature swings - are stark reminders that climate change is not just on our doorstep, it’s coming in the front door," continues Stonham. "While individual website emissions might seem small, they add up significantly. A typical business website can produce emissions equivalent to driving several thousand miles per year."
The masterclass initiative comes as consumers increasingly expect businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact. The company encourages the public to look for the Digital Carbon Verified® badge when browsing websites, which indicates organisations actively measuring and reducing their digital carbon footprint.
Anyone can register for the free masterclass and receive a complimentary website carbon assessment at https://digitalcarbon.online/in/learn
Digital Carbon Online, which works with organisations including local authorities, national institutions, as well as web agencies and small-to-medium businesses, has developed the educational initiative in response to growing concerns about unusual weather patterns and their link to climate change.
"While we're witnessing these striking weather swings, from unseasonable warmth to sudden cold snaps, businesses are asking what practical steps they can take," says Scott Stonham, CEO of Digital Carbon Online. "What most don't realize is that their websites could be contributing more to climate change than they think - and it's one of the easiest areas to make immediate improvements."
The company's recent analysis of over 80,000 web pages shows that the average website produces between 0.76-1.14g of CO2e per page view - emissions that can be reduced by more than 50% with proper optimisation. To put this in perspective, the internet now produces more carbon emissions than the entire aviation and shipping industries.
The free masterclass, launching next week, will teach consumers and businesses:
- The environmental impact of digital solutions
- How to measure their digital carbon footprint
- Quick wins for reducing website emissions
- Long-term strategies for sustainable digital presence
- How to communicate environmental commitments to customers
"These unusual weather patterns we're experiencing - from daffodils blooming in December to January's dramatic temperature swings - are stark reminders that climate change is not just on our doorstep, it’s coming in the front door," continues Stonham. "While individual website emissions might seem small, they add up significantly. A typical business website can produce emissions equivalent to driving several thousand miles per year."
The masterclass initiative comes as consumers increasingly expect businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact. The company encourages the public to look for the Digital Carbon Verified® badge when browsing websites, which indicates organisations actively measuring and reducing their digital carbon footprint.
Anyone can register for the free masterclass and receive a complimentary website carbon assessment at https://digitalcarbon.online/in/learn
Contact
Digital Carbon OnlineContact
Scott Stonham
+447859732303
https://digitalcarbon.online
Scott is available for interview and clarifications. Please email and phone number/online meeting will be provided.
Scott Stonham
+447859732303
https://digitalcarbon.online
Scott is available for interview and clarifications. Please email and phone number/online meeting will be provided.
Categories