Author Lynn Swanson’s New Book, "The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children," is a Charming Series of Stories That Demonstrate the Importance of Helping Others

Recent release “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children” from Page Publishing author Lynn Swanson is a captivating assortment of short stories set in a magical town where the children work to help those in need. With each tale, Swanson demonstrates the importance of being kind to others, as well as offering a helping hand whenever possible.