Author Lynn Swanson’s New Book, "The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children," is a Charming Series of Stories That Demonstrate the Importance of Helping Others
Recent release “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children” from Page Publishing author Lynn Swanson is a captivating assortment of short stories set in a magical town where the children work to help those in need. With each tale, Swanson demonstrates the importance of being kind to others, as well as offering a helping hand whenever possible.
Hedgesville, WV, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Swanson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in English/creative writing from Michigan State University, has completed her new book, “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children”: an adorable collection of stories that reveal the importance of helping others.
Author Lynn Swanson has published two award-winning middle reader novels, “Summer Dance” and “Welcome Back to Lakewood.” She has also published “Caraboose the Tooth Fairy Moose,” which was endorsed by the Delta Dental Foundation. A recent publication is “To My Mother, Winter Circus,” which was published by Finishing Line Press.
“‘The Town of Little Helpers’ is a magical town where children help the lady with the peach cart, the baker, the hunter, the farmer, and the woodwright solve problems so they can do their work and sell their goods,” writes Swanson. “These fables are a delight for parents to read to their children and demonstrate how children can be kind to others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Swanson’s riveting series will help young readers gain an understanding of why helping others is an important part of life, and how people can always come together to aid others in their time of need. With colorful artwork to help bring Swanson’s stories to life, “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
