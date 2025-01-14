Author B.B. Moses’s New Book, "Can I Snuggle?" Centers Around a Family Who All Snuggle Together in Bed, Inspiring the Animals Around Them to Ask if They Can Snuggle Too

Recent release “Can I Snuggle?” from Page Publishing author B.B. Moses is a charming tale that follows a family of four who all pile into bed in order to snuggle together. But as they do so, their pets and other animals also wonder if they too can snuggle in bed with everyone after a long day of work.