Author B.B. Moses’s New Book, "Can I Snuggle?" Centers Around a Family Who All Snuggle Together in Bed, Inspiring the Animals Around Them to Ask if They Can Snuggle Too
Recent release “Can I Snuggle?” from Page Publishing author B.B. Moses is a charming tale that follows a family of four who all pile into bed in order to snuggle together. But as they do so, their pets and other animals also wonder if they too can snuggle in bed with everyone after a long day of work.
New York, NY, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B.B. Moses, a Marine Corps veteran, retired firefighter, HVAC technician, and realtor who enjoys spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “Can I Snuggle?”: an adorable tale that follows a young child who wants to snuggle with their mother in bed, which sets off a chain reaction of others asking if they can snuggle as well.
In “Can I Snuggle?” a young child enters her mother’s room to see her lying down in bed. Wanting to join her, the child asks if she can snuggle, and soon both the father and younger child have joined them as well. Seeing all the snuggling, the family’s cat and dog want to join in on the fun, making the bed that much fuller as other animals look on and wonder if they can snuggle in bed too.
Published by Page Publishing, B.B. Moses’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they discover the wonderful love a family can share and the joys of snuggling in bed with one’s loved ones. With colorful artwork to help bring Moses's story to life, “Can I Snuggle?” is sure to delight young readers, making it a joyful addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Can I Snuggle?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Can I Snuggle?” a young child enters her mother’s room to see her lying down in bed. Wanting to join her, the child asks if she can snuggle, and soon both the father and younger child have joined them as well. Seeing all the snuggling, the family’s cat and dog want to join in on the fun, making the bed that much fuller as other animals look on and wonder if they can snuggle in bed too.
Published by Page Publishing, B.B. Moses’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they discover the wonderful love a family can share and the joys of snuggling in bed with one’s loved ones. With colorful artwork to help bring Moses's story to life, “Can I Snuggle?” is sure to delight young readers, making it a joyful addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Can I Snuggle?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories