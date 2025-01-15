Author M.L. Rae’s New Book, "Snuggles the Cactus," is a Charming Story of a Cactus Who Longs to be Loved Like All the Beautiful Flowers Despite Her Prickly Appearance
Recent release “Snuggles The Cactus” from Page Publishing author M.L. Rae is a captivating story of a kind-hearted cactus who waits every day to be brought home from the flower shop, but often turns people away by accidentally pricking them. Fearful she may never find a new home, her luck changes one day and she soon discovers the beauty within herself.
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M.L. Rae, a native of north-east England who studied English at the University of York, has completed his new book, “Snuggles The Cactus”: a heartwarming story of a cute and cuddly cactus who is sad no one ever wants to bring her home from the plant shop, and does all she can to grab someone’s attention and show how special she can be.
“Nobody wants a metal bed or a pillow hard as bone. I've never seen anyone with a porcupine mobile phone,” writes Rae. “When you're walking down a busy street and see what people own, they love squishy, soft, and cuddly things, not needles, rocks and stones. But what if someone spikey needs a little hug? Sometimes even a cactus wants to be nice, warm, and snug.”
Published by Page Publishing, M.L. Rae’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Snuggles’s journey to find her place amongst her fellow succulents. With colorful artwork to help bring Rae’s story to life, “Snuggles The Cactus” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this stirring tale of belonging and self-discovery again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Snuggles The Cactus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
