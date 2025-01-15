Author M.L. Rae’s New Book, "Snuggles the Cactus," is a Charming Story of a Cactus Who Longs to be Loved Like All the Beautiful Flowers Despite Her Prickly Appearance

Recent release “Snuggles The Cactus” from Page Publishing author M.L. Rae is a captivating story of a kind-hearted cactus who waits every day to be brought home from the flower shop, but often turns people away by accidentally pricking them. Fearful she may never find a new home, her luck changes one day and she soon discovers the beauty within herself.