Author Judy Hodge’s New Book, "Sally the Lonely Donkey," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Kindly Old Woman and a Lonely Donkey Who Form an Unlikely Friendship
Recent release “Sally the Lonely Donkey” from Covenant Books author Judy Hodge is a charming story that centers around a lonely donkey named Sally, who is in desperate need of a friend. After hearing the donkey’s braying, an old woman who felt just as lonely decides to bring her a snack, and the two find themselves becoming the best of friends.
Coeur d'Alene, ID, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judy Hodge, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “Sally the Lonely Donkey”: a captivating tale that invites readers of all ages to discover how the most beautiful friendships can happen in the most unlikely of places.
Author Judy Hodge has lived an exciting life in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, as well as many places in the United States. She had a twenty-year career at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she began teaching accounting and economics and completed her career as dean of business, professional programs, trades and industry, and workforce training. The author has enjoyed retirement in Coeur d’Alene since 2020 and, in her spare time, Judy grows African violets, hopes to write more children’s books, and is an avid quilter.
“When I moved to a new town, I lived a very short distance down the road from a farm that had a donkey in a field near the road,” writes Hodge. “The donkey would bray several times a day, and I could hear it when I was outside. The poor little donkey sounded so sad I was sure she needed a friend. I came up with the idea of the old woman as a friend for the lonely donkey. That is how Sally the Lonely Donkey came into being. In future books, Sally will meet and become friends with other country animals.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Hodge’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this beautiful story of two lonely souls finding lasting friendship with each other. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Judy’s tale to life, “Sally the Lonely Donkey” is sure to lift up the hearts and imaginations of readers, making it the perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Sally the Lonely Donkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
