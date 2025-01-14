Author Judy Hodge’s New Book, "Sally the Lonely Donkey," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Kindly Old Woman and a Lonely Donkey Who Form an Unlikely Friendship

Recent release “Sally the Lonely Donkey” from Covenant Books author Judy Hodge is a charming story that centers around a lonely donkey named Sally, who is in desperate need of a friend. After hearing the donkey’s braying, an old woman who felt just as lonely decides to bring her a snack, and the two find themselves becoming the best of friends.