Author Chuck Hester’s New Book, "What Rusty Taught Me About God," is a Series of Anecdotes Revealing How the Author’s Dachshund Helped Him Become Closer to the Lord
Recent release “What Rusty Taught Me about God” from Covenant Books author Chuck Hester is a captivating collection of stories that explores how the author’s dachshund Rusty helped to teach him more about God. From first adopting Rusty to their many adventures together, Hester discusses how man’s best friend can be used as God’s vessel to teach his followers.
Crossville, AL, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Hester, a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service who lives in Crossville, Alabama, and attends First Baptist Church of Geraldine, has completed his new book, “What Rusty Taught Me about God”: a stirring series of moments shared between the author and his family dog that helped him reflect on his faith and ultimately grow closer with his Creator.
In addition to teaching Sunday school, author Chuck Hester enjoys singing in the church choir as well as participating in a community choir called the Mountain Valley Singers. A free afternoon will find him riding his bicycle, working out at the gym, or simply relaxing in his back porch hammock in the good company of Rusty, the wiener dog. Chuck and his wife, Tina, visit their children, Zach and Jada, whenever the opportunity arises.
“God can use anything or any circumstance to illustrate the truths found in His word,” writes Hester. “This was made evident to me when He began to show me Sunday school anecdotes involving stories about our dog Rusty. Not only that, but He also used them to help my own growth as a Chistian. If He can use Balaam’s donkey, why not Chuck’s dachshund?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chuck Hester’s new book is a stirring reminder of the ways in which animals can influence one’s life, serving as a messenger from God to take time and consider one’s faith and connection with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “What Rusty Taught Me about God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
