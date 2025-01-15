Author Chuck Hester’s New Book, "What Rusty Taught Me About God," is a Series of Anecdotes Revealing How the Author’s Dachshund Helped Him Become Closer to the Lord

Recent release “What Rusty Taught Me about God” from Covenant Books author Chuck Hester is a captivating collection of stories that explores how the author’s dachshund Rusty helped to teach him more about God. From first adopting Rusty to their many adventures together, Hester discusses how man’s best friend can be used as God’s vessel to teach his followers.