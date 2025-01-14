Author John Griffin’s New Book, "Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale," is a Charming Story of a Young Duck Who is Rescued and Raised by Humans
Recent release “Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Griffin is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young duckling who is rescued from the side of the road by a family of humans. After naming him Woody, they nurse him back to health and raise him, but soon realize he needs to be with his own kind.
Coloma, MI, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Griffin, a retired elementary teacher, has completed his new book, “Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale”: an adorable story of a duckling named Woody who is rescued and nursed back to health by a family of humans, but soon must leave in order to be with other ducks like himself.
A native of southwestern Michigan, author John Griffin enjoyed long walks in the woods and wetlands as a child. During his career in education, author John Griffin promoted literacy and the love of reading by sharing many read-aloud stories about nature and science with his students. As an adult, he continues to enjoy spending time on nature walks and birdwatching.
“This is the story of a rescue duck from the day it hatches to when it reaches full maturity as a male wood duck,” writes Griffin. “Our story takes place in a small town in southwest Michigan where there are plenty of woods, fields, and wetlands. A small duck is rescued from certain death by a family. As the duckling grows stronger, so does the family’s bond and commitment to take care and nurture the duckling.
“When Woody begins to display his true colors as a male wood duck, he also shows off his personality by swimming, diving, and practicing his flying skills in the family’s pool while providing readers with a fascinating glimpse into a duck’s habitat. This adventure story has its high and low points, but through the strength and high spirit of the family’s bond, all is well in the end. Part fiction and nonfiction, this story tugs on the heartstrings of all readers, regardless of their age.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Griffin’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Woody’s adventures, all while inspiring a love of nature and wildlife. With colorful artwork to help bring Griffin’s story to life, “Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
