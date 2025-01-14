Author John Griffin’s New Book, "Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale," is a Charming Story of a Young Duck Who is Rescued and Raised by Humans

Recent release “Woody, the Wood Duck, Not Your Ordinary Duck Tale” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Griffin is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young duckling who is rescued from the side of the road by a family of humans. After naming him Woody, they nurse him back to health and raise him, but soon realize he needs to be with his own kind.