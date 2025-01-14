Author M. F. Gardiner’s New Book, "Tales from the Patch," Follows a Young Girl Growing Up in the Shadow of the Chicago Outfit During the Seventies and Beyond
Recent release “Tales from the Patch” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. F. Gardiner is a poignant memoir that centers around the author’s childhood in Chicago during the 1970s in the shadow of the notorious Chicago Outfit. Deeply personal and compelling, Gardiner’s series blends together humor and tragedy in this inspiring tale of resilience.
Peoria, IL, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M. F. Gardiner, a first-time writer and long-time storyteller, has completed her new book, “Tales from the Patch”: a stirring collection of stories that follows the author’s life, beginning with her upbringing in Chicago in the 70s, as she navigates love, loss, and survival while coming of age in an underworld of crime.
“‘Tales from the Patch’ is a group of short tales about growing up on the streets in the shadows of the Chicago Outfit,” writes Gardiner. “I will try to describe a place and time that no longer exists. I want to share some tales of my day-to-day life and introduce you to some ghosts of the past. I see myself as a grown-up child in a childish world. Self-preservation is the common thread in the Patch.
“Our characters are real lovers, liars, and clowns. Some of the tales are comic; others, tragic. According to some of the other tales I’ve read about life in the Patch, there were victims and survivors. What I do know is that every character in the Patch is one of a kind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M. F. Gardiner’s enthralling series will transport readers to a bygone era, revealing the seedy underworld of Chicago that many never have experienced. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Tales from the Patch” is a potent journey of self-discovery and survival that promises to leave readers spellbound and leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Tales from the Patch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
