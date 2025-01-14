Author M. F. Gardiner’s New Book, "Tales from the Patch," Follows a Young Girl Growing Up in the Shadow of the Chicago Outfit During the Seventies and Beyond

Recent release “Tales from the Patch” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. F. Gardiner is a poignant memoir that centers around the author’s childhood in Chicago during the 1970s in the shadow of the notorious Chicago Outfit. Deeply personal and compelling, Gardiner’s series blends together humor and tragedy in this inspiring tale of resilience.