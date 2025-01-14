Author Jennifer Starker’s New Book "Trevor the Christmas Tree" is a Charming Story of a Christmas Tree Who Goes on a Thrilling Adventure After the Holiday Season is Over

Recent release “Trevor the Christmas Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jennifer Starker is an adorable story that centers around Trevor, a beautiful evergreen tree that gets picked one winter to be a Christmas tree. But after the holiday season ends, Trevor ends up on a surprising journey alongside all the other discarded Christmas trees to find their new home.