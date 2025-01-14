Author Jennifer Starker’s New Book "Trevor the Christmas Tree" is a Charming Story of a Christmas Tree Who Goes on a Thrilling Adventure After the Holiday Season is Over
Recent release “Trevor the Christmas Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jennifer Starker is an adorable story that centers around Trevor, a beautiful evergreen tree that gets picked one winter to be a Christmas tree. But after the holiday season ends, Trevor ends up on a surprising journey alongside all the other discarded Christmas trees to find their new home.
Waupun, WI, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Starker, a loving grandmother of three who was born and raised in Reading, England, and currently resides in Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Trevor the Christmas Tree”: a riveting story that follows a Christmas tree who discovers a brand-new life and purpose after the holiday season ends.
“‘Trevor the Christmas Tree’ is a story about a Christmas tree’s journey from the time he is picked as the family tree at the tree farm to all the wonderful things he experiences during the holidays, and then his journey after the holidays is over,” writes Starker.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jennifer Starker’s engaging tale came to the author after she looked out her living room window one day, only to see a Christmas tree rolling down the road. This gave her an idea for a story and soon, “Trevor the Christmas Tree” was born.
With colorful artwork to help bring Starker’s tale to life, “Trevor the Christmas Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, and help parents and guardians alike explain to children what happens to a beloved Christmas tree at the end of the holiday season.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trevor the Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Trevor the Christmas Tree’ is a story about a Christmas tree’s journey from the time he is picked as the family tree at the tree farm to all the wonderful things he experiences during the holidays, and then his journey after the holidays is over,” writes Starker.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jennifer Starker’s engaging tale came to the author after she looked out her living room window one day, only to see a Christmas tree rolling down the road. This gave her an idea for a story and soon, “Trevor the Christmas Tree” was born.
With colorful artwork to help bring Starker’s tale to life, “Trevor the Christmas Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, and help parents and guardians alike explain to children what happens to a beloved Christmas tree at the end of the holiday season.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Trevor the Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories