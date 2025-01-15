Author Jackie McDonald’s New Book, "Rachel," is an Engaging Children’s Book That Promotes Awareness About the Differences That Make Everybody Unique
Recent release “Rachel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie McDonald is an easy-to-read children’s story that highlights the value of uniqueness and the similarities and differences that make everybody special.
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jackie McDonald, who has much experience working with children, including twenty years at the school board, has completed her new book, “Rachel”: a memorable children’s story with a positive message about accepting others and embracing unique and special qualities.
Author Jackie McDonald enjoys books and art and loves writing. Jackie hopes young readers and listeners enjoy the book and that it leaves them smiling.
McDonald writes, “Soon it was picture time, and Rachel met a boy named Jimmy. The teacher asked everyone to draw a picture of their family and friends.”
She continues, “Rachel drew her family, but when she went to use the brown crayon for her mom’s hair, they were all gone. All the children were coloring the hair black, brown, and yellow.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie McDonald’s enjoyable book features emotive illustrations that help to convey the message of the story.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Rachel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Jackie McDonald enjoys books and art and loves writing. Jackie hopes young readers and listeners enjoy the book and that it leaves them smiling.
McDonald writes, “Soon it was picture time, and Rachel met a boy named Jimmy. The teacher asked everyone to draw a picture of their family and friends.”
She continues, “Rachel drew her family, but when she went to use the brown crayon for her mom’s hair, they were all gone. All the children were coloring the hair black, brown, and yellow.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie McDonald’s enjoyable book features emotive illustrations that help to convey the message of the story.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Rachel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories