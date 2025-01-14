Robert E. Luck’s New Book, "The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm," Follows a Group of Friends Who Set Off on a Field Trip to Learn About All the Animals at a Local Farm
Michigan Center, MI, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert E. Luck has completed his most recent book, “The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm”: a charming story about a fun-loving group of friends and classmates who set off on a field trip to a nearby farm. There, with the help of Farmer John, they discover all the different animals that can live on a farm, and the important roles they play.
“Who are the Giggle Kiddies? Meet Kia, Karlie, Jaxon, James, and Trinity,” writes Robert. “Just a great group of friends who can’t stop giggling. You name it, they giggle about it. Nothing brings them down. Whatever the situation, the kiddies just giggle!”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert E. Luck’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along and discover all sorts of wonderful barnyard animals. With colorful artwork to help bring Robert’s story to life, “The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
