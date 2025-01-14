John R. Meyer’s New Book, "In Their Own Words," is a Compelling Series That Fills in the Blanks of Various Biblical Figures and Stories to Help Bring Them to Life
Albany, OR, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John R. Meyer has completed his most recent book, “In Their Own Words”: a captivating collection of stories that aims to bring Biblical figures to life by using fiction to fill in the gaps left in Scripture, designed to fulfill unanswered questions pertaining to God’s Holy Word.
Raised in a community of Scandinavians in Nebraska, author John R. Meyer is a Lutheran pastor and has served churches in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Oregon, beginning in 1964. He and his wife, Ruth, of sixty-five years have four married children and six grandchildren. Currently retired, the author still does some supply preaching and teaches adult classes from time to time. He has come to love creating more possible information about the lives of the people of the Bible.
“There are many people in the Bible who we know only a small snippet about,” writes Meyer. “They are historical people who lived lives filled with joys and sorrows, successes and failures, hopes and fears. By the use of fiction, we can fill in the blanks with what was possibly the life they may have lived in their time and place. My hope is to bring out ‘what could have happened’ and the character’s emotional responses, bringing to light reasonable responses to what was happening. It is also historical in that there has been an effort to stay within the Biblical text’s timelines and sequences of events.”
The author continues, “Think of these stories as if the person was invited to your church or some other meeting and they are standing before you telling their story ‘in their own words.’ The questions at the end of each chapter are for a study group or for meditation.”
Published by Fulton Books, John R. Meyer’s book will captivate readers as they re-discover the classic figures and stories from the Bible, brought to life in a brand new and unique reading experience. Insightful and thought-provoking, “In Their Own Words” is perfect solo and group Bible studies, making it a valuable tool for anyone seeking to form a closer connection to the Lord’s Scripture.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In Their Own Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Media Relations
www.fultonbooks.com
