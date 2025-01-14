W.G. Williams’s New Book “20 Years of Internet Humor: Volume One (And Other Interesting Things)” is a Series of Daily Emails the Author Compiled While Working in Finance
Perrysburg, OH, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author W.G. Williams, an award-winning film producer and director who holds degrees in broadcasting and journalism, has completed his most recent book, “20 Years of Internet Humor: Volume One (And Other Interesting Things)”: a hilarious collection of jokes and reflections the author shared through daily emails with his staff in order to keep everyone connected.
“After a successful career in film, television, and journalism in Washington, DC, I made a career change, becoming a successful financial advisor in the Midwest,” writes Williams. “In this new role, I tried using this then-new thing called email to keep in touch with my widespread staff. To get them to regularly check their mail, I started sending out a ‘Thought for the Day.’ And it worked even better than I expected. Clients learned about the daily email and asked to be included on the list, and it just kept growing.
“Now, more than twenty years and thousands of ‘thoughts’ later, I’m making these missives available in this series of books.”
Published by Fulton Books, W.G. Williams’s book will captivate readers as they travel through the last two decades to discover the various stories and jokes that he has shared with trusted colleagues to help improve office life and comradery. Blending together sincerity with humor, “20 Years of Internet Humor” is a delightful read from all walks of life, providing a daily dose of humor with each entry.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “20 Years of Internet Humor: Volume One (And Other Interesting Things)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
