Cliff Treadway’s New Book, "A Chicken Named Cow," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Chicken Who Discovers the Importance of Working with Others to Achieve a Happy Life
Dothan, AL, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cliff Treadway, who has been writing for over forty years as a way to entertain his children and grandchildren, has completed his most recent book, “A Chicken Named Cow”: a charming story about a young chicken with an unusual name who learns an important lesson about family and working together.
“Children everywhere love to hear a good story,” writes Treadway. “This story is important as it has adventure, comedy, scary moments, happiness, and most of all, love. Each element has a purpose as the characters grow together on the farm, learning how to get along with others. It teaches us all how simple life is when we work together like a family. After all, we are all family—whether growing up on a farm or in a big city, we all depend on others to make it together and to learn how to share and love each other.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cliff Treadway’s book is sure to entertain young readers as they follow along on Cow’s grand adventures, all while learning the importance of sharing and loving without prejudice. With a host of colorful characters and a heartwarming message, “A Chicken Named Cow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Chicken Named Cow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
