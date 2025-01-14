Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson’s Newly Released "The Armor of God" is an Engaging and Heartfelt Tale of Faith for Young Readers
“The Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson is a delightful children’s story that teaches the power of faith and biblical truths, helping young readers understand and apply the Armor of God in their lives.
Marshfield, WI, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Armor of God”: a charming and instructive story that brings the biblical concept of spiritual armor to life for young readers. “The Armor of God” is the creation of published authors, Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson.
Donna Hastreiter has been a book lover all of her life. She enjoys spending time outside in her gardens, walking and biking with her husband, collecting antique books, and visiting her four adult children.
Kathryn Nelson is a nurse and avid reader who enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter. Together they have a menagerie of several frogs, two dogs, two turtles, and a cat.
Hastreiter and Nelson share, “Mia and Levi have had another disagreement. How can they learn to work together when the Devil keeps tempting them to fight? Mom and her Bible might just have the answer!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson’s new book is a heartfelt and accessible story that introduces children to faith-based lessons in a relatable, engaging way.
Consumers can purchase “The Armor of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Armor of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Donna Hastreiter has been a book lover all of her life. She enjoys spending time outside in her gardens, walking and biking with her husband, collecting antique books, and visiting her four adult children.
Kathryn Nelson is a nurse and avid reader who enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter. Together they have a menagerie of several frogs, two dogs, two turtles, and a cat.
Hastreiter and Nelson share, “Mia and Levi have had another disagreement. How can they learn to work together when the Devil keeps tempting them to fight? Mom and her Bible might just have the answer!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson’s new book is a heartfelt and accessible story that introduces children to faith-based lessons in a relatable, engaging way.
Consumers can purchase “The Armor of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Armor of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories