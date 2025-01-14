Tania Wiseman’s Newly Released "The Four Kingdoms" is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure Full of Magic, Mystery, and Mythical Creatures
“The Four Kingdoms” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tania Wiseman is an exciting and imaginative fantasy novel set in a world of magical realms, mythical creatures, and intertwining destinies. The story explores themes of love, betrayal, and the power of magic, as characters embark on quests to unlock ancient secrets and face powerful forces.
Seymour, IN, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Four Kingdoms”: a thrilling fantasy adventure set in four neighboring realms, each with its own unique magic, creatures, and hidden mysteries. “The Four Kingdoms” is the creation of published author, Tania Wiseman, who was born and raised in the small town of Seymour, Indiana. She graduated from Seymour High School, Berean Bible College, and Kings Cross Victory Bible College. She holds a doctorate degree and is licensed and ordained by Universal Ministries and the First Church of the Gospel Ministry. She is also a graduate of the American Association of Christian Counselors Institute.
Dr. Wiseman is the founder of Faith in Flight, a jail ministry and Bible ministry where she was a guest speaker and teacher. She has volunteered as a hospice and hospital chaplain. As an evangelist, she authored adult self-help books such as Dragon Slayers and Treasures and Truths.
She is also the author of online children’s books for ages three to five, including The Duck That Didn’t Quack, The Garden Seeds, Lenny the Leaping Frog, and Twinkles, the New Star. Additionally, she has published poems and Christian articles in various magazines.
Dr. Wiseman has three adult children and two adult grandchildren. She is the author of fiction articles and the book The Four Kingdoms. She is of nondenominational faith and continues to write and publish various works in her retirement.
Wiseman shares, “The Four Kingdoms is a fictional book about four neighboring realms: the Kingdom of the Rising Moon, the Kingdom of the Setting Sun, the Kingdom of the Burning Sands, and the Kingdom of the Wretched Forests. In these kingdoms dwell creatures of myth; battles of revenge and jealousy; dragons, Pegasi, and their riders; and families intertwined with one another—or are they?
"Magic spells, potions, and water basins that lead into the spirit realm exist in these kingdoms. Elves, hatred, and love all play a part in this magically induced story. Are the twins really twins, or are they cursed? Is the prince truly cursed or under a spell? The Kingdom of the Wretched Forests has magic wood in the trees grown there, while the Kingdom of the Burning Sands raises dragons and dragon riders. Is the queen really a queen or a witch?
"How will the Kingdom of the Rising Moon deal with the elves from the north, or will they even care? Will the princess truly fulfill the ancient myth of being the bearer of the next dragon master? This tale of fiction is intriguing as magic portals open, demons are summoned, and cloaks and amulets are used. Friends, foes, archenemies—who knows for sure? But watch the skies because vampires and griffins with harpies roam around. Come. Sit a spell and discover all that there is in The Four Kingdoms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tania Wiseman’s new book offers an unforgettable journey through a world of magic, mystery, and adventure.
Consumers can purchase “The Four Kingdoms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Four Kingdoms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
