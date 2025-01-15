Lane Payne’s Newly Released "The Jesus I Forgot" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the True Nature of God and the Impact of Reason on Obedience

“The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lane Payne is a compelling account of the author’s personal journey of transformation and spiritual awakening. Through his story, Payne calls believers to rediscover the essence of Jesus and challenges the modern tendency to rationalize God’s will.