Lane Payne’s Newly Released "The Jesus I Forgot" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the True Nature of God and the Impact of Reason on Obedience
“The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lane Payne is a compelling account of the author’s personal journey of transformation and spiritual awakening. Through his story, Payne calls believers to rediscover the essence of Jesus and challenges the modern tendency to rationalize God’s will.
Perry, LA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?”: powerful reflection on the struggle between human reasoning and spiritual obedience. “The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” is the creation of published author, Lane Payne, who was brought up in the small town of Baker, Louisiana. The son of a hardworking plumber, who was a completely no-nonsense kind of man. Lane was exposed to the things of God growing up but did not get saved until thirty years of age, and that is when everything in his life was transformed. That transformation led him to leave a position at Exxon Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to becoming a pastor at Bethany World Prayer Center, to starting a church in Abbeville, Louisiana, merging that church with another and forming New Life Church. He pastored that church for twenty years before running for United States congress and eventually writing "The Jesus I Forgot." After retiring as pastor of New Life Church, he created a new ministry, Genos Ministries, to bring an evangelistic anointing back to the local church. This book was written as a documentary about his journey, and he is sharing it to reach those who have struggled in their walk with or their concept of God.
Lane Payne shares, “'The Jesus I Forgot' was written to encourage all those who seek to know the realities of the living God. God is not a man, though He became man to rescue all humanity. The Lord does not bend His character to any person’s agenda but is holding to His own. While some see this as a difficult concept to grasp, the reality is that His agenda is you!
"His great love for you is the very reason that He sent His Son, the very expression of God’s love for a fallen world. The problem with mankind attempting to come to grips with this reality is that we have mixed our own wants and desires into our equation with God. The result is a convoluted and frustrating thing called man-made religion. This book clearly reveals the reality of that religion, how it leads people to a place of questioning God, and what it takes to enter into a right relationship with God. Take this journey with an open heart to hearing what the spirit of Jesus has to speak to you and watch as the Lord begins to flood your heart and soul with His love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lane Payne’s new book reveals the truth of who God is, how He is unchanging, and how human reasoning can sometimes distort His message.
Consumers can purchase “The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Jesus I Forgot: Have we sacrificed obedience on the altar of reason?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
