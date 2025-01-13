LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, February 11, with a Presentation on "Making Your Health and Wellness Plan"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for February is Amy Temperley of Aging is Cool, who will guide attendees through steps on “Making Your Health and Wellness Plan.”
Austin, TX, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Assessing health and wellness at the beginning of a new year is particularly important for aging adults as it sets the tone for maintaining or improving their overall quality of life. Starting the new year with a proactive approach to health and wellness empowers seniors to lead fulfilling, independent lives. By addressing physical, emotional, and social aspects comprehensively, they can set a strong foundation for thriving in the months ahead.
“Taking control of our health and wellbeing is crucial for living a happy, balanced, and fulfilling life,” explains seminar presenter Amy Temperley of Aging is Cool. “Creating a personalized health and wellness plan allows us to set achievable goals, prioritize self-care, and make intentional choices that nourish our bodies, minds, and spirits.”
Aging is Cool provides cool engagement and wellness activities for older adults wherever they live or gather, including private homes, online, in senior living, and for community groups.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
