Jennifer L. Welsch Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Massillon, OH, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer L. Welsch of Massillon, Ohio, has been selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Welsch will be included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and highlighted on the P.O.W.E.R. website for life.
About Jennifer L. Welsch
Jennifer L. Welsch is the owner and operator of JLW Publishing Services. Her company assists with all aspects of publishing, including design, editing, proofreading, and layout.
Welsch has over 24 years of experience in the book publishing industry coordinating with authors, publishers, and production staff to ensure the completion of projects on time and within budget. Jennifer founded JLW Publishing in 2024, inspired by customers reaching out to her for guidance at her previous job at a large publishing services provider.
JLW Publishing supports authors through the entire publishing process, from manuscript to print. They offer interior book design, cover design, page layout, copyediting, proofreading, sense reading, indexing, permissions, translations, and eBook conversions.
Jennifer holds a degree in English from Kent State University. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Welsch was chosen as a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for September 2024.
For more information, visit: https://jlwpublishingservices.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Jennifer L. Welsch
Jennifer L. Welsch is the owner and operator of JLW Publishing Services. Her company assists with all aspects of publishing, including design, editing, proofreading, and layout.
Welsch has over 24 years of experience in the book publishing industry coordinating with authors, publishers, and production staff to ensure the completion of projects on time and within budget. Jennifer founded JLW Publishing in 2024, inspired by customers reaching out to her for guidance at her previous job at a large publishing services provider.
JLW Publishing supports authors through the entire publishing process, from manuscript to print. They offer interior book design, cover design, page layout, copyediting, proofreading, sense reading, indexing, permissions, translations, and eBook conversions.
Jennifer holds a degree in English from Kent State University. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Welsch was chosen as a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for September 2024.
For more information, visit: https://jlwpublishingservices.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories