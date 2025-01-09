Analyst1 Unveils v2.10.0 Release, Delivering Expanded Integrations and Enhancements for Threat Intelligence Operations
Reston, VA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Analyst1, a leading provider of next-generation threat intelligence platforms, today announced the release of Analyst1 v2.10.0, introducing a series of key enhancements aimed at simplifying workflows, improving integrations, and strengthening platform security. This latest version offers expanded capabilities, including advanced ServiceNow interoperability, API improvements, and user experience refinements to empower analysts in their fight against cyber threats.
“With v2.10.0, Analyst1 continues to deliver tangible improvements that enhance productivity and intelligence gathering for security teams,” said Michael Wenger, Director of Product Design & Innovation at Analyst1. “These updates, including deeper integrations and refined workflows, reflect our commitment to listening to customer needs and advancing the threat intelligence process.”
Key Highlights of Analyst1 v2.10.0:
1. Expanded ServiceNow Integration with Feed Templates Analyst1 now introduces ServiceNow feed templates, offering three distinct use cases to ingest ServiceNow records and attachments into the platform for intelligence correlation:
- Evidence Creation from Records: Convert completed Incident Response processes in ServiceNow into actionable evidence within Analyst1.
- Attachment-Only Evidence: Integrate external partner submissions as evidence while focusing solely on attachments.
- Combined Record and Attachment Evidence: Create holistic intelligence by linking ServiceNow records and their attachments as interconnected evidence.
Additional enhancements include configurable polling schedules, automated linking of evidence to originating ServiceNow records, and advanced attachment handling.
2. Enhanced APIs for CVE and Indicator Management New /cves endpoints now support comprehensive CVE data retrieval:
- Browse CVEs and associated attack patterns.
- Filter indicators based on CVE associations, enabling precise intelligence analysis.
3. Improved Analyst Experience
- Enhanced evidence drafts with chart inclusion (bar, line, donut, etc.) and duplication options.
- Streamlined dashboard loading for improved performance on large datasets.
- Consolidated CVSS filters and new typeahead functionality for evidence source selection.
Looking Ahead
With this release, Analyst1 continues to evolve as the premier platform for threat intelligence operations, enabling organizations to streamline workflows and extract actionable insights faster. These enhancements empower analysts with smarter integrations, improved stability, and refined tools to address today’s complex cybersecurity landscape.
For more details on the Analyst1 v2.10.0 release, contact info@analyst1.com or visit www.analyst1.com.
About Analyst1
Analyst1 is a leading provider of threat intelligence solutions, designed to empower security analysts with comprehensive tools to detect, analyze, and mitigate cyber threats. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Analyst1’s platform streamlines intelligence workflows and enhances decision-making through actionable insights.
Contact
Julia Linn
www.analyst1.com
