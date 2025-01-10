Brian Pollack Recognized as a 2025 Washingtonian Top Financial Adviser
Gaithersburg, MD, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA, has been named a 2025 Top Financial Adviser by Washingtonian magazine. This honor marks another consecutive year that Pollack has been recognized among the region's elite financial professionals.
Serving clients across various industries—including commercial construction, real estate, personal service corporations, and government contracting—Pollack is renowned for his dedication to client advocacy and resourcefulness.
In response to receiving this accolade, Pollack stated, "I always strive to be a resource and advocate for clients. I very much appreciate receiving this nomination again."
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is a leading accounting and advisory firm providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Lanigan Ryan delivers tailored services, including audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering strong client relationships has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry. Lanigan Ryan has been named a 2024 Regional Leader by Accounting Today, a 2024 Top 400 Firm by Inside Public Accounting, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years.
