Mother Goose Health Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network
Mother Goose Health Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mother Goose Health, a maternity care management platform that delivers personalized support, enhanced access, improved experiences and reduced costs, announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovation hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.
"We are honored to be selected as a member of the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network. This opportunity aligns perfectly with Mother Goose Health's mission to transform maternal healthcare through innovative solutions that improve outcomes and equity. I look forward to collaborating with visionary leaders to drive meaningful, scalable impact in maternal health and beyond." - Kenneth A. Levey, MD, MPH, Co-founder and CEO of Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H's overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.
"Our vibrant spoke network reflects a diverse range of experts with a shared commitment to closing gaps in innovation and health equity," said Chelsea Schiller, Director of the Investor Catalyst Hub. "By building connections between our network and ARPA-H programs, we can help speed up the transition of innovative ideas into equitable health solutions for all."
As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Mother Goose Health gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities.
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is a leading maternity care management platform dedicated to transforming maternal healthcare through innovative technology, personalized care, and seamless collaboration across the care continuum. By leveraging data-driven insights and integrated care solutions, Mother Goose Health empowers providers, payers, and communities to improve maternal health outcomes, enhance patient and provider satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs. With a mission to promote equity and access in maternity care, Mother Goose Health is committed to addressing disparities, supporting families, and driving measurable impact across the healthcare landscape.
Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovation hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.
"We are honored to be selected as a member of the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network. This opportunity aligns perfectly with Mother Goose Health's mission to transform maternal healthcare through innovative solutions that improve outcomes and equity. I look forward to collaborating with visionary leaders to drive meaningful, scalable impact in maternal health and beyond." - Kenneth A. Levey, MD, MPH, Co-founder and CEO of Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H's overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.
"Our vibrant spoke network reflects a diverse range of experts with a shared commitment to closing gaps in innovation and health equity," said Chelsea Schiller, Director of the Investor Catalyst Hub. "By building connections between our network and ARPA-H programs, we can help speed up the transition of innovative ideas into equitable health solutions for all."
As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Mother Goose Health gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities.
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is a leading maternity care management platform dedicated to transforming maternal healthcare through innovative technology, personalized care, and seamless collaboration across the care continuum. By leveraging data-driven insights and integrated care solutions, Mother Goose Health empowers providers, payers, and communities to improve maternal health outcomes, enhance patient and provider satisfaction, and reduce healthcare costs. With a mission to promote equity and access in maternity care, Mother Goose Health is committed to addressing disparities, supporting families, and driving measurable impact across the healthcare landscape.
Contact
Mother Goose Health, Inc.Contact
Shelle' Jones
(615) 428-7527
mothergoosehealth.com
Shelle' Jones
(615) 428-7527
mothergoosehealth.com
Categories