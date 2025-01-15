Author Romeo Vega’s New Book, "Nimmer: The Dark Child," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Demigod Who Must Stand Up to His Father or Allow Himself to be Destroyed
Recent release “Nimmer: The Dark Child” from Page Publishing author Romeo Vega is a gripping tale that follows Yetzer, the demigod of Fire, who is tasked with killing other demigods so that his father may reign supreme. But after discovering his father's plan to betray and kill him, Yetzer must make a decision to blindly follow orders or protect his own life.
Dallas, TX, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Romeo Vega has completed his new book, “Nimmer: The Dark Child”: a riveting story of a demigod who discovers his father plans to kill him in order to become the one true god of the universe and must make the ultimate choice to save himself or allow his father’s plan to come to fruition.
“Yetzer, the demigod of Fire, is sent on a journey by his father to kill demigods across the universe so that his father can dethrone God herself and be the most powerful being in the universe,” writes Vega. “But when Yetzer learns that his life would have to be taken away due to his father’s true plan of absorbing his son’s life after he has collected all the demigods’ powers, Yetzer is left with the ultimate decision to either think about his father’s demands or think for himself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Romeo Vega’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Yetzer’s quest for the truth as he struggles with whether or not to betray his father. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Nimmer: The Dark Child” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound and eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Nimmer: The Dark Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
