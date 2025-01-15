Author Romeo Vega’s New Book, "Nimmer: The Dark Child," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Demigod Who Must Stand Up to His Father or Allow Himself to be Destroyed

Recent release “Nimmer: The Dark Child” from Page Publishing author Romeo Vega is a gripping tale that follows Yetzer, the demigod of Fire, who is tasked with killing other demigods so that his father may reign supreme. But after discovering his father's plan to betray and kill him, Yetzer must make a decision to blindly follow orders or protect his own life.