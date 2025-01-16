Author Jerome Turman’s New Book, “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer,” is a Stunning Memoir Documenting the Author’s Own Encounter with Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Recent release “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer” from Page Publishing author Jerome Turman is a compelling tale that follows the author as he recounts his nightmare encounter with a mysterious stalker that torments his life, only to discover years later it is none other than the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer.
Milwaukee, WI, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Turman, who co-owns D’Turman Productions, a movie and television production company located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has worked for the FOX affiliate FOX-47 in Madison, and the ABC affiliate ABC-27 in Madison, has completed his new book, “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer”: a gripping novel that documents how the author managed to survive a stalker incident he endured while working as a Michael Jackson impersonator. Years after the incident, he is shocked to find out his stalker is Jeffrey Dahmer, the Milwaukee Monster.
Author Jerome Turman worked for fifteen years as a television news anchor for the NBC affiliate TMJ-4 in Milwaukee, the FOX affiliate FOX-47 in Madison, and the ABC affiliate ABC-27 in Madison. Turman wrote, produced, and reported hundreds of stories that were broadcasted live on air over those years. He has also written several screenplays and TV shows for his movie production company, and his work can be found at dturmanproductions.com and the D’Turman TNT Network on Roku and YouTube streaming services.
At the height of his killing spree, Jeffery Dahmer set his sights on one young, aspiring actor for his next victim. Jerome Turman was performing at the Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when he was approached by a man offering to make all his dreams come true. What happened instead was a terrifying experience that ended up being a living nightmare. Three decades later, from the words of the survivor himself, “D’Turman To Survive” provides readers with an intimate look at what circumstances led to this chance encounter of a boy with big dreams and a killer in sheep’s clothing.
Published by Page Publishing, Jerome Turman’s shocking tale will leave readers spellbound as they discover just how close the author came to becoming one of Dahmer’s many victims. Deeply personal and candid, “D’Turman To Survive” offers an unforgettable and unique exploration of who the Milwaukee Monster was, making it a must-read for fans of true crime.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
