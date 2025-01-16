Author Jerome Turman’s New Book, “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer,” is a Stunning Memoir Documenting the Author’s Own Encounter with Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Recent release “D'Turman To Survive: Jeffrey Dahmer” from Page Publishing author Jerome Turman is a compelling tale that follows the author as he recounts his nightmare encounter with a mysterious stalker that torments his life, only to discover years later it is none other than the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer.