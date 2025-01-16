Author Àdùnní Ogunsile’s New Book, "Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy," is a Touching Story About Friendship, Honesty, and Forgiveness

Recent release “Adventures of Abisola and Abimbola: Honesty is the Best Policy” from Page Publishing author Àdùnní Ogunsile is a story about two friends who find a ten-dollar bill while walking home from school one day. Despite both agreeing on what to do with the money in a fair and just way, one of them selfishly uses the money, which he must ask forgiveness for.