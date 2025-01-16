Author Janice A. Yehnert’s New Book, "Being Carefree is Freedom," Guides Readers Through the Events and Situations That Have Happened in Her Life
Recent release “Being Carefree is Freedom” from Covenant Books author Janice A. Yehnert seeks to maintain a positive and spiritual view when sharing the trials, tragedies, and ultimate victories of her marriages, relationships with friends, and family members.
Harrisburg, SD, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Janice A. Yehnert, who has the ability and knowledge to express and expound on various events and situations in her life, has completed her new book, “Being Carefree is Freedom”: an impactful memoir that includes the truth she has learned about the different aspects and events in her eventful and exciting, as well as fruitful, well-blessed life.
Author Janice A. Yehnert was raised as a child and young adult in the country. Later in life, she adapted to living in suburban areas of at least four different states in the United States. She has had more than enough education to help her with her writing skills. Thus, she expresses herself with her true feelings about the events in her past and present life that have taken place, both good and bad.
Yehnert begins, “What can we say and comprehend about the subject of family traditions? What are traditions, and how do they get started in our lives in the first place? Traditions are defined as an inherited or established way of thinking put into action by someone who is courageous. They are relative to a person’s culture, customs, and ethics. They form a birthright, an inheritance, and a legacy that can be carried throughout future generations. In the biblical sense of the definition, they are related to ancestral, immemorial, customary, habitual, and establishments that are fixed, common, and popular to individuals who have concern for such elements in their lives. For example, someone’s great-grandfather believed in the Lord who lived a life according to the scriptures, which was very influential in his children’s lives in the spiritual sense. Always going to church on Sundays and having the noon meal together as a family is a habitual, popular concern to the elements of their lives. Living a life of devotion to God and making sure family members did the same, not in the sense of religion but in the sense of having a heart for the things pertaining to God’s command to live an obedient life according to scriptures of the Holy Bible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janice A. Yehnert’s new book encourages readers to to be courageous, stepping forth with faith in God.
Readers can purchase “Being Carefree is Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
