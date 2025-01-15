Ed Rowley’s New Book, “Extinction Event,” is a thrilling novel that follows one woman’s efforts to prevent a global catastrophe
Addison, IL, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ed Rowley has completed his most recent book, “Extinction Event”: a gripping and thought-provoking science-fiction novel.
“Suzanne Ray, a graduate student with a brilliant mind, has her reasons for mistrusting AIs,” shares Rowley. “Sent to investigate the findings of an AI recently installed as part of an upgrade to those four-hundred-year-old SETI radio telescopes, Suzanne quickly identified the flaw in the AI’s logic. However, she also recognizes an ominous pattern hidden in the data that will mean the end of life on this planet.
“While her findings are being presented, Suzanne’s path collides with Tommy Coyle and his partner, Bill Shogan, who was a genetically engineered individual (GEI). Tommy and Bill are representatives of the AECC, the largest construction company in the world. Tommy, captivated by Suzanne’s blue eyes, finds himself drawn to her like iron to a magnetic field. Together, with the help and hindrance of AIs, Suzanne and Tommy find themselves in a race to prevent a planetary extinction event.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ed Rowley’s book draws from the author’s nuclear engineering background and experience to create a considerable number of new science-fiction concepts that will captivate the minds and imaginations of readers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Extinction Event” gives a stark look at the current issues facing mankind, and what must be done in order to save the planet from destruction. Don’t miss the twist in the plot at the end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Extinction Event” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
