Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book, "Double Bs and Their Grandpa," Follows Two Young Schoolgirls Who Set Off on a Thrilling Adventure to Explore Brand New Worlds
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, who currently lives in the Bay Area and enjoys sports, swimming, and traveling, as well as studying outer space, has completed his most recent book, “Double Bs and Their Grandpa”: a riveting tale that centers around two girls who, with the help of their grandfather’s secret research, find themselves exploring all sorts of different worlds where both excitement and danger await them.
“Double B—Blakey and Brighty—are bright and mischievous young schoolgirls,” writes Lynn. “They live with Grandpa Evin. Evin is a science-fiction writer with extensive experience in space exploration. But he kept this secret very well until one day, his two naughty granddaughters discovered his secret and accidentally entered Evin’s secret world. They discover that there are so many interesting and incredible children’s worlds in this universe.
“Follow Evin step-by-step to explore the road. Double B’s finally found that there is a wider space and countless friends who can lead them to know the world. Through the fight against the cunning Dragon King and the communication with the beautiful mermaid, Gia, a door is opened for all students; exploring new worlds is so fascinating.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Blakey and Brighty’s unforgettable adventures through brand new worlds brimming with imaginative creatures and inspiring characters alike. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Double Bs and Their Grandpa” is sure to keep readers spellbinding with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Double Bs and Their Grandpa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
