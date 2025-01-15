Thelma J. Flynn’s Newly Released "Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope" is a Heartfelt and Uplifting Journey of Faith and Resilience
“Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thelma J. Flynn is an inspiring exploration of perseverance through life’s challenges, offering readers a powerful message of hope and transformation.
Montrose, WV, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope,” a poignant and inspiring narrative that speaks to the universal struggles and triumphs of the human spirit, is the creation of published author, Thelma J. Flynn.
Flynn shares, “Ever felt lost with no direction in sight? Did you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders? Did you sometimes feel you were going forward, but the answer was not there, and going backward, you could not perceive help anywhere Have you felt your complaints were bitter and your strokes were heavier than your groaning? You’re not alone. Journey with a family through joy, poverty, sacrifice, dreams, disappointments, abandonment, healing, and growth. Find solace in their story, and if others fail you, you can also overcome. Sometimes life leaves you to question, 'How can I move forward?'
"This book is a nonfiction/true/real-life story. It is a beacon for those who’ve weathered life’s storms, climbed its mountains, and plumbed its valleys. There were times when your challenges were insurmountable, and yet you survived. Your mountains were reduced to valleys. As you discover the lines of life traversing the mountains, carrying the message of hope you seek, regardless of your circumstances, by the end of this book, you’ll find what you’re looking for—a better life within your grasp today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thelma J. Flynn’s new book offers an uplifting perspective for anyone seeking solace, encouragement, and the strength to embrace a better tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Flynn shares, “Ever felt lost with no direction in sight? Did you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders? Did you sometimes feel you were going forward, but the answer was not there, and going backward, you could not perceive help anywhere Have you felt your complaints were bitter and your strokes were heavier than your groaning? You’re not alone. Journey with a family through joy, poverty, sacrifice, dreams, disappointments, abandonment, healing, and growth. Find solace in their story, and if others fail you, you can also overcome. Sometimes life leaves you to question, 'How can I move forward?'
"This book is a nonfiction/true/real-life story. It is a beacon for those who’ve weathered life’s storms, climbed its mountains, and plumbed its valleys. There were times when your challenges were insurmountable, and yet you survived. Your mountains were reduced to valleys. As you discover the lines of life traversing the mountains, carrying the message of hope you seek, regardless of your circumstances, by the end of this book, you’ll find what you’re looking for—a better life within your grasp today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thelma J. Flynn’s new book offers an uplifting perspective for anyone seeking solace, encouragement, and the strength to embrace a better tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines of Life Run Through the Mountains: A Message of Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories