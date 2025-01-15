Roberta Couch’s Newly Released "Jesus on Purpose" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Devotional Collection
“Jesus on Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Couch is a unique and uplifting devotional that blends poetry, scripture, and hymns to magnify God’s purposeful love for humanity. This book invites readers to reflect on the intentional acts of Jesus, from His death to His resurrection, and explore the joy of redemption and reconciliation.
Hanson, KY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus on Purpose”: a soul-stirring devotional and poetry collection that celebrates the intentional love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. “Jesus on Purpose” is the creation of published author, Roberta Couch, who was born in Gary, Indiana. She accepted employment that relocated her to Southern Indiana at the age of twenty-three. She retired after thirty-one years with the same company. She attended Indiana Vocational Technical College, Indiana State University, Trinity and Masters Divinity School. She received her journeyman mechanic license, an associate degree in ministry, her bachelor’s degree in biblical Christian counseling, and a certification in chaplaincy.
She is an active minister, worker in women ministries, and prayer groups. She attends Living Word Fellowship of Evansville, Indiana. She is a board member of ARISE outreach. She is a wife, a mother, and a stepmother. She resides with her husband in Hanson, Kentucky.
She is a cofounding member of God’s JEWELS Women Ministry. She is a member of the conference planning committee. She shares in God’s JEWELS Outreach Ministry, Saturday morning church, and prayer line. She is one of the annual conference speakers and one of the roundtable discussion leaders. Her heart’s desire is to encourage and edify people that they may recognize God working in their daily lives and move into their destiny in Christ Jesus.
Couch shares, “All that our heavenly Father has done for us was intentional and on purpose that we may be restored in full fellowship with our God and Creator. He so lovingly gave us his Son, Jesus, to be our Savior. And Jesus showed us true, everlasting love as he gave his life and died for our sins, yes, on purpose. He was resurrected on purpose and ascended back to the Father in heaven, all on purpose, that we may live in him, with him, and for him here on earth. Oh, for the joy of reconciliation; oh, for the joy of man’s redemption. Jesus died for us—on purpose. Hebrews 12:2 says, 'Looking to Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.'
"It is my privilege to share with you Jesus on Purpose. This is a unique book of poetry and a unique devotional that was conceived and born in my quiet times with the Lord. It is like no other poetry book or devotional reader. It is a collection of poetry, scripture, and scriptural storytelling, and hymns. The lyrics of some of the old forgotten hymns are written for your enjoyment and exhortation. Here I revive some of these forgotten hymns that truly show us the purposeful love of God in song.
"This book is written to magnify the beauty of the Lord and to enhance and reiterate the message of God’s love toward us. May you be inspired, encouraged, and blessed as you read through the pages of Jesus on Purpose. “Come, let us magnify the Lord together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Couch’s new book is a beautiful and powerful testament to God’s love, inviting readers to deepen their faith and appreciation for the intentional love of Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus on Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus on Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
