Roberta Couch’s Newly Released "Jesus on Purpose" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Devotional Collection

“Jesus on Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Couch is a unique and uplifting devotional that blends poetry, scripture, and hymns to magnify God’s purposeful love for humanity. This book invites readers to reflect on the intentional acts of Jesus, from His death to His resurrection, and explore the joy of redemption and reconciliation.