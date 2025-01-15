Joan Marie’s Newly Released "Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Family, and Fun Adventures
“Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Marie is an engaging story that combines excitement, faith, and valuable life lessons as a young boy navigates an extraordinary adventure.
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons”: a captivating children’s story filled with adventure, life lessons, and heartfelt moments. “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons” is the creation of published author, Joan Marie, a career businesswoman with a hobby of writing. Joan enjoys spending time with her blended family that includes ten grandchildren.
Joan Marie shares, “Today, Luca, a ten-year-old boy, is going to embark on Grammy’s Treasure Hunt. Luca is about to experience the most unique ice hockey game ever played. His adventure brings him face-to-face with very unusual opponents, uncommon rules, and a personal challenge for Luca that he very much wants to win. He will meet a new friend who just might be his best hidden secret of all. Luca will need to use his physical skills as well as his personal beliefs to try to win his treasure. Will Luca do what is needed to win the greatest prize? One crucial moment will decide it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book is a vibrant and inspiring tale that encourages readers to embrace challenges, treasure friendships, and rely on faith as they journey through life’s adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Luca’s Lessons,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
