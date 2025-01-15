Christine Breedlove’s Newly Released "Sons of God" is an Inspiring Celebration of Faith and Spiritual Transformation
“Sons of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Breedlove is heartfelt exploration of Christian faith, reflecting on the power of redemption, obedience to Christ, and the transformative journey of walking with God.
Decatur, GA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sons of God,” a compelling testimony of faith and devotion, inviting readers to deepen their relationship with Christ and embrace the power of the Holy Spirit, is the creation of published author, Christine Breedlove.
Breedlove shares, “Everybody’s got a story, but I have a testimony of my Redeemer, my Savior and my Friend. Lifting up the name of Christ through scripture (Gospel of John) and song. We 'have overcome by the Blood of the Lamb and the Word of our testimony' ('You Overcame' by Jeremy Camp) ('Redeemer, Savior, Friend' by Dave Brooks).
"We knocked, and the door was opened. We sought and found the lover of our souls. 'Scarcely had I passed them when I found him whom my soul loves. I held him, and would not let him go until I had brought him into my mother’s house, and into the chamber of her who conceived me.' Christ has become our one and only desire, and now the favor of our Father rests upon us. We commemorate the embodiment of Christ in the flesh, His birth and His crucifixion, but we kneel before and worship the Most High, who is now seated on the Father’s throne. We have picked up our cross, and we have followed Christ into the throne room of our Father. We have entered into God’s most inner sanctum, the holy of holies, and now the promises of the Holy Spirit are bestowed upon us. And through the power of the Holy Spirit, we have 'seen heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.' In Christ we have our being, and without Him, we would not exist. We now live our lives to be obedient to Christ and to do the will of the Father. 'Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Breedlove’s new book is a profound exploration of the Christian walk, filled with encouragement and a call to action for all believers to share the Gospel and live in the fullness of God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Sons of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sons of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
