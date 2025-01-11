Family-Friendly Valentine’s Activities in Downtown Clearwater
Clearwater, FL, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 15 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will participate in a Valentine’s Day Open House along with the humanitarian centers along Fort Harrison Avenue, inviting families to celebrate the holiday with themed activities, crafts and treats for the kids while also learning about how these social betterment centers help the community.
The CCV Center will be themed as the Valentine’s Cookie Shop, where the kids will get to decorate their own Valentine’s cookies. The other center’s themes include Cupid’s Craft Place, Sweetheart Station and the Chocolate Laboratory.
The CCV Center hosts many community events while also being a resource for nonprofits. Local volunteer groups are welcomed to get assistance with events, volunteers, management technology and more from the center.
A nonprofit survey done in 2022 showed that 41% of nonprofit organizations have difficulties recruiting volunteers, and another reported that 46% of nonprofits in Pinellas County have not met their fundraising goals over the past three years.
“It’s really rewarding to invite local residents to come inside the CCV Center and learn about what we do here,” said Tracy Hawkins, Director of the CCV Center. “Many people are thrilled when they see that it is here to support our local nonprofits. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all’.”
If you would like to attend or get more information about the Valentine’s Day Open House, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
